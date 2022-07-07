9 killed, including 5 Sudanese, in collision in Egypt

Nine people including five Sudanese citizens were killed and 43 were injured in a road collision in southern Egypt early today, a senior health ministry official said, Reuters reports.

Of those injured, 40 were thought to be Sudanese, though identification procedures were ongoing, said health ministry undersecretary Ehab Hanafi.

Witnesses told Reuters the bus came from Sudan and was heading for the southern Egyptian city of Aswan.

The bus veered off the road and overturned after colliding with a truck, two security sources said.

WHO has described traffic flow in Egypt as "chaotic, with trucks, pedestrians, two-wheelers, buses and motor vehicles all sharing the same space."

Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics recorded 6,164 deaths from road accidents in 2021 and 6,722 in 2020.

