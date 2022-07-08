Int'l judges association calls on Tunisia president to return to rule of law

The honorary president of the International Association of Judges, Christophe Renard, yesterday called on Tunisian President Kais Saied to return to the rule of law and reverse the decision to dismiss 57 judges from their duties, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking during a press conference held by the Tunisian Judges Association in the capital, Tunis, Renard said: "The mobilisation will take place by all means to return to the democratic transition and the rule of law, which Tunisia deserves."

"The judges who are on hunger strike to protest their dismissal are fighting for great values and have put themselves in danger," he added.

Addressing the judges on hunger strike, he added :"It is everyone's battle, not just your battle."

For his part, the head of the Tunisian Judges Association, Anas Hammadi, said: "The executive authority refuses to meet and listen to Christophe Renard, who is the official delegate of the International Association of Judges, to discuss the situation of the judiciary in Tunisia."

He added the executive authority is fully responsible for the deteriorating health of the judges on hunger strike and the dangers that may affect their lives.

On Wednesday, the Tunisian Judges Association announced that two judges have joined three others who have been on hunger strike for two weeks, in protest of Saied's dismissal of 57 judges.

In early June, Saied dismissed the 57 judges on alleged charges of corruption.

