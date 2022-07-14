Morocco plans to endorse Jewish councils

Morocco plans to authorise councils for the Jewish community inside the country and abroad, according to the Royal Palace, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A proposal regarding the formation of the councils was presented during a Cabinet meeting headed by King Mohammed VI on Wednesday, Palace spokesman Abdul Haq Al-Marini said.

During the meeting, Interior Minister, Abdelouafi Laftit, reviewed measures taken upon Royal instructions regarding the reorganisation of the country's Jewish community.

Laftit proposed the establishment of new representative bodies for the Jewish community in Morocco to preserve Jewish tradition as "a component of the rich Moroccan culture".

A committee for Moroccan Jews abroad was also proposed to strengthen ties between them and the country.

The proposal also includes the formation of another institution for the Jewish religion in Morocco that takes care and preserves Jewish tradition.

The proposals were made the same day US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel at the start of a regional tour that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Morocco is home to a Jewish community estimated at around 3,000 people, according to unofficial estimates.

In December 2020, former US President Donald Trump recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region.

On the same day, Rabat decided to resume diplomatic relations with Israel, which it suspended in 2000. With this decision, Morocco became the fourth Arab country to reach a normalisation agreement with Israel, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.