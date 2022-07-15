Jordan King to attend US-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia

Jordan confirmed on Friday the participation of King Abdullah II in a US-Arab summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Saturday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Royal Palace said in a statement that the Monarch will arrive in Jeddah from the US, where he is currently visiting to attend an economic event.

The Jeddah summit will discuss regional and international developments and aspects of expanding cooperation between the participating countries in the fields of economy, food security, energy and water, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Jordanian King will hold meetings on the sidelines of the summit with leaders attending the meeting to discuss a host of regional issues, including the Palestinian cause.

The summit will be attended by US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

Biden is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia later Friday on the last stop of his current regional tour that already took him to Israel and the West Bank.

