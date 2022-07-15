Palestinian Authority deploys 1,500 security personnel in Bethlehem during Biden's visit

Some 1,500 Palestinian security personnel are being deployed in Bethlehem to secure US President Joe Biden's visit to the occupied city, Palestinian police spokesman, Louay Erzikat, said yeterday.

All the security services will participate in securing Biden's visit, he explained, including 600 police officers and 70 vehicles. Explosives engineering units are also being dispatched, while the main roads in Bethlehem have been closed for several hours ahead of and during the visit.

The Church of the Nativity has also been closed to tourists for several hours.

The US president was scheduled to arrive in Bethlehem in an official procession from Jerusalem just before midday local time.

Security forces take measures around the Church of Nativity as part of preparations for US President Joe Biden's visit in Bethlehem, West Bank on 15 July 2022 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]

