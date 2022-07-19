Egypt: Al-Sisi claims citizens enjoy absolute freedom

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi claimed on Monday that the people of Egypt enjoy absolute freedom, news agencies have reported. Al-Sisi made his claim during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

"I get asked about this [human rights] every time I am at a news conference like this [in Europe]. I want to answer differently this time," said Al-Sisi in reply to a German journalist's question. "I invite you along with everyone who is interested in this matter to visit us in Egypt and we will allow him to meet everyone."

If his invitation is taken up, said the Egyptian leader, he expects that what the journalist sees and hears will be relayed accurately to the German people. "I would rather not say anything myself because you'll say that I am obviously biased."

In any case, insisted Al-Sisi, "I am not concerned about human rights just because you ask us about them. We are concerned because we respect our people just as you respect yours."

Egypt's human rights record under Al-Sisi, who carried out a military coup in 2013 against the first freely-elected Egyptian President, Mohamed Morsi, has been questioned by the media. Following the coup, his regime killed hundreds and detained tens of thousands as part of a crackdown on protesters calling for a return to democracy and respect of human rights.

