Algeria expert apologises for claiming 'Tunisia is an Algerian province'

Algerian expert, Elhouari Tigharsi, apologised to Tunisians after telling Sky News Arabia that the Algerian authorities considered Tunisia "a very important Algerian province."

Hours later he turned to Facebook to apologise, saying: "I apologise to my brothers and my loved ones in Tunisia if they understood something other than what I meant when I said that Tunisia is an extension of Algeria. The context of the conversation with the Moroccan journalist was about the economic integration between the two parties and the prospects of cooperation between the two countries after opening the borders. At the beginning of my statement, I described Tunisia as a historical partner, and this was enough, in my opinion, for everyone to understand the extent of my respect for the sovereignty and independence of this beloved country."

"Although my vocabulary did not convey the intended meaning, my economic and political positions have always supported the friendly efforts adopted by both Algeria and Tunisia."

Tunisian opposition groups considered Tigharsi's statement as an application of President Kais Saied's policies which has contributed to compromising national sovereignty.

Last May, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune confirmed that his country had agreed with Italy to help Tunisia return to the democratic path, which prompted some to accuse Algeria of interfering in Tunisia's internal affairs.

