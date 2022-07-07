Algeria president receives head of Tunisia's labour union

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, yesterday received Noureddine Taboubi, secretary-general of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) amid reports of "mediation" efforts carried out by Algeria to solve the political crisis in Tunisia.

Local media quoted the Algerian presidency as confirming that Tebboune received Taboubi at El Mouradia Palace yesterday morning, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Algerian Workers' Union, Salim Labatcha, and the Director of the Algerian presidential office, Abdelaziz Khalaf.

This comes amidst reports that Tebboune is mediating between President Kais Saied and Taboubi, who recently attended the military parade to mark the country's 60th year of independence, in an attempt to resolve the country's ongoing political crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, the UGTT allowed its members to vote in a planned referendum this month on the country's new constitution, Anadolu reported.

"Members have the freedom to vote in the (constitutional) referendum," Taboubi said, adding that the new charter has positive articles related to rights and freedoms.

