Abbas and Macron call for Israel to stop aggression against Palestinians

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, called on Wednesday for Israel to stop its aggression against Palestinians and their land. Abbas praised the French position in support of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Élysée Palace, the Palestinian leader also thanked France for its support for the two-state solution in line with UN resolutions as the Palestinian people seek to the realise their right to independence and freedom. He expressed his willingness to engage with France on moves towards peace based on international law and UN resolutions, so as to put an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories based on the 1967 borders.

The veteran politician underscored the need to stop unilateral actions that undermine the two-state solution, mainly illegal Israeli colonial settlements, and implement the signed agreements as a prelude to transition to a political horizon based on the two-state solution.

In response, Macron reiterated his country's stance in support of the Palestinians through the EU and UNRWA. He too stressed his country's support for the two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state. "We have to put an end to the unilateral measures, mainly those related to the settlement policies and confiscation of Palestinian property, which amount to violations of international law."

READ: Abbas renews his readiness for peace talks with Israel