Portuguese / Spanish / English

The rise of the hot air balloon festival in Turkiye

July 22, 2022 at 10:03 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan - Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan - Anadolu Agency]
 July 22, 2022 at 10:03 am
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]
Hot air balloons featuring various figures glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Turkiye on July 22, 2022. [Behçet Alkan – Anadolu Agency]

READ: Gaza's corn harvest means kiosks of cheese kernels

Categories
Europe & RussiaTurkeyVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments