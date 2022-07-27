Morocco: Pentagon mulls over kingdom's removal as host of largest military drill in Africa 

The US Defence Department is considering an alternative country to host the largest military exercise in Africa instead of Morocco.

According to a report on website Defense News on Monday, Senator James Inhofe, the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, has led calls to change Morocco as host of the African Lion exercise to push back against its control of the disputed Western Sahara.

"For more than five decades, the Sahrawi people have been subjected to repeated broken promises and vicious attacks by the Moroccan government," Inhofe said last week at a confirmation hearing for the nominees to lead Africa Command and Special Operations Command.

"I have pushed [the Defence Department] to look at alternative locations for the annual African Lion military exercise that's been hosted in Morocco previously." He added his pleasure that [Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin] is in agreement with him on this issue.

READ: Morocco is 'interested' in establishing joint projects with Israel in the defence industries

Inhofe's office told the website that he secured a commitment from Austin in a private meeting to find alternative locations for the annual drill, which the US and ten partner countries conduct jointly in Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Ghana.

The last African Lion exercise took place last month and was first held in 2017. This year's exercise came amid heightened tensions between Rabat and neighbouring Algeria, particularly over the disputed Western Sahara region, which the US recognised as Moroccan territory in exchange for Rabat's re-establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel. This was followed by Algiers severing relations with the kingdom over "hostile acts" as Morocco and Israel have strengthened defence cooperation.

Some of this year's African Lion exercise took part in the Western Sahara region for the second time. Israeli military observers also participated, as "an additional step in strengthening security relations between the countries," explained Morocco's Defence Ministry earlier this month. It was the first time that Israel has taken part in an international military exercise in the North African country.

READ: Morocco, US launch annual 'African Lion' military exercise