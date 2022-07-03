Israel to participate in military exercise in Morocco

Israeli military observers will participate in a military exercise in Morocco later this week, according to the country's defense ministry on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said the participation in the "African Lion 2022" exercise in Morocco is "an additional step in strengthening security relations between the countries."

This is the first time Israel participates in an international military drill in the North African country.

US forces will also take part in the training, the statement said.

Last year, a Moroccan counter-terrorism unit participated in a multinational drill in Israel.

There was no comment from Moroccan authorities on the report.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

READ: UAE officer to study at Israel military college