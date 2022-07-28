Morocco extends state of medical emergency for 2 more months

The Moroccan government has extended the state of medical emergency for two extra months to face the rise in COVID cases.

Last December, Morocco had imposed the state of medical emergency for three weeks over rising COVID cases. It has been renewing it, since.

The emergency was scheduled to expire at the end of July before it got renewed again until the 30th of September.

As per the stage of emergency, exceptional measures are taken, most importantly a night time curfew and a ban on movement between cities without proof of vaccination document.

Last November the Moroccan government lifted the night time curfew across the country after a decline in COVID cases. In March, the government announced that the wave of the Omicron variant had ended.

