Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco extends state of medical emergency for 2 more months

July 28, 2022 at 6:38 pm | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, Morocco, News
Elderly people receive the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine in Rabat, Morocco on 29 January 2021 [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]
Elderly people receive the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine in Rabat, Morocco on 29 January 2021 [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]
 July 28, 2022 at 6:38 pm

The Moroccan government has extended the state of medical emergency for two extra months to face the rise in COVID cases.

Last December, Morocco had imposed the state of medical emergency for three weeks over rising COVID cases. It has been renewing it, since.

The emergency was scheduled to expire at the end of July before it got renewed again until the 30th of September.

As per the stage of emergency, exceptional measures are taken, most importantly a night time curfew and a ban on movement between cities without proof of vaccination document.

Last November the Moroccan government lifted the night time curfew across the country after a decline in COVID cases. In March, the government announced that the wave of the Omicron variant had ended.

READ: Will the Moroccan prime minister resign?

Categories
AfricaCoronavirusMoroccoNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments