Hamas calls PA abduction of Palestinian woman 'dangerous'

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said yesterday that the recent abduction of Maysoon Arar by Palestinian Authority security agents was "dangerous behaviour that violates all of the norms and traditions of our people."

The head of the Hamas national relations office in the occupied West Bank, Jasser Al-Barghouti, described such political arrests by PA forces as a "reprehensible crime." He stressed that it was more "ugly" when it targets families of captured and deported Palestinian heroes.

Al-Barghouti insisted that Arar's abduction necessitates solidarity with her family. He called for "broad national condemnation of the local security agencies' unprecedented infringement of citizens' rights."

According to Arar's family, Palestinian Preventive Security agents arrested Maysoon at Al-Balou supermarket in Ramallah after she was summoned by the public prosecutor.

She is the sister of Palestinian prisoner Saed Arar, who has been detained by Israel for 20 years, and the freed prisoner Abdullah Arar, who was deported to Gaza after his release. Her mother has been sick for years, and is reported to have been receiving medical treatment in Ramallah Hospital.

