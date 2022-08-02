Syria: 86 civilians, including 21 children, killed in July, says rights group

A Syrian rights group said on Monday that it had documented the killing of 86 civilians, including 21 children and eight women, in July. The report from the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said that five of the victims were tortured to death.

According to the SNHR, eighteen civilians were killed in attacks carried out by the Syrian regime and Russian forces, while 57 lost their lives in attacks by other groups. The NGO added that 14 civilians, including six children, died in landmine explosions.

Russian forces, the group said, violated the ceasefire agreement and committed a massacre against Internally Displaced Persons in Al-Jadida village in the western suburbs of Idlib governorate.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

