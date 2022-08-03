PA slams Israeli escalations in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian foreign ministry yesterday condemned recent Israeli escalations in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

"We are closely monitoring the Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people in Jenin," said the ministry, "which we believe is linked to further settlement expansion plans. Such moves by Israel undermine any opportunity to implement the two-state solution."

The ministry added that the transitional Israeli government is involved in "heinous" escalations and aggression against the interests of the Palestinian people.

The PA called on the international community and the Biden administration in the US to take the "necessary measures to force Israel to stop its aggression." It insisted that the occupation state is "sabotaging international efforts to revive the peace process."

