Rising temperatures in Iraq have promoted eight out of the country's 18 provinces to suspend work at government offices today, Thursday.

The capital, Baghdad, as well as the provinces of Wasit, Najaf, Babil, Basra, Diwaniya, Muthanna and Diyala will witness a day off across government offices, due to high temperatures that are reaching 50 degrees Celsius today.

