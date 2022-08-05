Morocco, Israel agree to enhance security cooperation

Israel and Morocco have agreed to enhance bilateral security cooperation, state media said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Israeli Police Commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, met Morocco's Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif El Hammouchi, in the capital, Rabat, on Thursday, and agreed to promote security cooperation to serve mutual interests, Morocco's official MAP news agency reported on Thursday, quoting an official statement.

Shabtai's 5-day visit to the North African country, which started on Monday, aims to exchange expertise in the field of counter-terrorism and cross-border organised crimes, it added.

The police chief also recently visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to promote bilateral security cooperation.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, and other top officials have visited Morocco since it normalised relations with Tel Aviv in 2020 after UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, a move decried by Palestinians as a "stab in the back."

