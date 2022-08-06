Israel's defence minister approves calling up 25,000 reservists

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Friday approved calling up 25,000 reservist soldiers, according to a statement reported by Israeli media.

The statement, which was issued by Gantz's office, said: "Defence Minister Benny Gantz has approved the call-up of up to 25,000 reservist troops if required."

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army confirmed it had begun calling up reservists to bolster the Southern Command (near Gaza), air defence array, Home Front Command and combat troops.

This came following the start of an Israeli offensive on Gaza that has so far led to the killing of ten Palestinians, including five-year-old Alaa Qaddoum and a 22-year-old woman, injuring 65 others.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the battle "will take as long as it takes," accusing the Islamic Jihad of planning to carry out attacks against Israel.