Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine: Presidency demands immediate stop of attack on Gaza

August 6, 2022 at 11:39 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, West Bank on 6 February 2022 [Palestinian Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, West Bank on 6 February 2022 [Palestinian Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
 August 6, 2022 at 11:39 am

The Palestinian presidency condemned Israel's aggression against the Gaza Strip on Friday and demanded its immediate cessation, holding the occupying forces responsible for the dangerous escalation.

In a statement, the presidency called on the international community to force Israel to:"Stop its aggression against our people everywhere, specifically in Gaza, and to provide them with international protection."

READ: Israel ramps up security around Gaza Strip after arrest of Islamic Jihad official

At least ten citizens, including the senior leader of Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad's military wing, Tayseer Al-Jaabari, were martyred, while 65 were wounded on Friday in intense Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments