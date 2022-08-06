Palestine: Presidency demands immediate stop of attack on Gaza

The Palestinian presidency condemned Israel's aggression against the Gaza Strip on Friday and demanded its immediate cessation, holding the occupying forces responsible for the dangerous escalation.

In a statement, the presidency called on the international community to force Israel to:"Stop its aggression against our people everywhere, specifically in Gaza, and to provide them with international protection."

At least ten citizens, including the senior leader of Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad's military wing, Tayseer Al-Jaabari, were martyred, while 65 were wounded on Friday in intense Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip.