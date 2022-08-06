Rights groups condemn Israel's attacks on Gaza

Two rights groups on Friday condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the killing of Palestinians, including a woman and child, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) posted on Twitter: " Israel is bombing Gaza again. Gaza has been under illegal siege for fifteen years – creating inhuman conditions for the inhabitants, more than half of whom are children."

The PSC described the Israeli bombing of Gaza as "barbaric" and reiterated it is a "violation of international law." The PSC blamed the UK, which does not impose sanctions on Israel, but regularly approves military technology and arms exports to it.

The PSC expected Israel to continue bombing Gaza and killing hundreds of people until Western powers acted.

Meanwhile, Defense for Children International accused Israel of targeting: "Densely populated civilian areas with complete disregard for the international laws."

On Twitter, Defense for Children International shared that five-year-old Alaa Qaddoum was killed in the first Israeli strikes in Gaza on Friday.

Since Friday afternoon, the Israeli occupation army has been bombing Gaza, killing 11 people, including Alaa and a 23-year-old woman, and wounding 80 others.