Jordan Businessmen Association launches campaign for Gaza

The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) yesterday launched a donation campaign to "support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip" through the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organisation, Quds Press reported.

The body called on the business community in Jordan to contribute to the campaign in support of "the great sacrifice made by our brothers in proud Palestine in defending religious sanctities and their right to their homeland, and to enhance the private sector's role in supporting the Palestinian cause."

"The Zionist occupation forces' killing and intimidation of the Palestinian people is an extension of the [Palestinians'] suffering that spanned over many years, which reflectes the great struggle of the steadfast and proud Palestinian people," the statement read, adding that "the Palestinian cause is an Arab cause" which must be defended by all available means and methods.

The Association condemned, on behalf of the Jordanian business community, "the blatant Israeli aggression against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the resulting destruction and loss of life" and called for "a clear and decisive position to stop these attacks".

It also called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility and cooperate in order to put an end to the Israeli attacks and violations.

On Friday, the Israeli occupation army launched air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing 44, including 15 children and four women. Last night an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire entered into force.