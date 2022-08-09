Lebanon arrests 4 out of 31 prison escapees

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces said they have arrested four out of the 31 inmates who had fled a detention centre in Beirut on Sunday.

The 31 inmates escaped the detention centre, located in the Adlieh district of the capital Beirut, after they smuggle a tool into the prison a tool and used it to saw their way out.

Internal Security Forces said in a statement that "immediate orders were given to arrest" the escapees, and that an "investigation is underway under the supervision of the specialised judicial entity" to discover the circumstances surrounding the escape.

AFP quoted a judicial official as saying that the escapees include Lebanese, Syrians, Palestinians and other foreign nationals.

Human rights groups and defenders in Lebanon have previously criticised the violations committed against Syrian refugees and foreign domestic workers in Lebanese detention centres.

READ: Lebanon denies reports of discrimination against Syrian refugees