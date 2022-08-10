Kuwait condemns 'repeated' Israeli crimes in Palestine

The state of Kuwait condemned on Tuesday the "repeated" Israeli crimes against the Palestinians in occupied Palestine, the state news agency Kuna has reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced Israel's crimes "in the strongest terms."

The ministry noted that the latest of the Israeli crimes "was the killing of three Palestinians and destruction of several houses during the attack on the city of Nablus." It urged the international community "to shoulder their responsibilities and respond urgently to the Israeli aggression."

Early on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation forces raided the Old City of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, murdered three Palestinians and wounded at least 40 others.

Further south, in occupied Hebron, the Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian boy. The killing of Momen Yassin Jaber, 17, raised the death toll in the West Bank to four in just one day.

