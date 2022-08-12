Latest News
At least 5 killed, 100 hurt in Somaliland protests
UK charges alleged Daesh member with terror offences after Turkiye deports him
Ethiopia says African Union's mediation only avenue for talks with Tigray rebels
Activists hold protest against military rule in Sudan
Qatar: FIFA hospitality site lists Palestine instead of Israel
Israel: Russia-Iran space project may reduce our ability to spy
Palestinian girl, 10, becomes 48th victim of the three-day Israel assault on Gaza
Threatening 'fragile' Gaza ceasefire Israel court extends detention of Palestinian leader
UN team visits Bassam Al-Saadi in Israel's Ofer Prison
Algeria: Ex-minister jailed over embezzling Kuwait funds
UASF honours Syria refugee for fighting racism
Twitter blocks prominent Palestinian academic Ramzy Baroud's account
Morocco and Spain discuss security cooperation
Libya: Haftar's family liquidates assets in US
Yemen: FM slams truce with Houthis as 'fragile'
