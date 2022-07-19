Somaliland bans BBC from operating in its territory

Somalia's breakaway region, Somaliland, on Tuesday banned the BBC from operating in its territory, citing the British public broadcaster's refusal to recognise the territory as a democratic republic, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"After 31 years of our independence and holding three parliamentary elections with five presidents elected to office, the BBC still uses the words that Somaliland people do not deserve to hear," Somaliland Information Minister, Saleeban Yuusuf Ali, told a news conference in the capital, Hargaisa.

According to the Minister, the BBC has shunned its neutrality and has become biased towards the region.

"As of today, Tuesday, 19 July, I have decided to suspend or ban the BBC from operating in Somaliland," Yuusuf said.

So far, the BBC, which calls Somaliland a "self-declared republic," did not immediately issue a response to the allegations or the ban.

Somaliland is a former British protectorate in north-western Somalia that declared independence in 1991 but has received no international recognition.

Somaliland has suspended BBC Somali, VOA Somali, and other media outlets in the past, charging them with breaching sovereignty and denying Somaliland's existence.

