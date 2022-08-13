Twinning agreement signed between Turkiye, Tunisia municipalities 

The Tunisian municipalities of La Goulette and Murad Pasha in Antalya, Turkiye, on Friday signed a twinning agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two cities.

This came during a visit of a Turkish delegation to the headquarters of the municipality of La Goulette in the northern suburb of the capital, Tunis.

The Turkish delegation included the mayor of Murad Pasha municipality, Umit Uysal, who headed the delegation, and several heads of institutions and members of the municipal council.

The agreement was signed by Uysal from the Turkish side and Mayor of La Goulette municipality Amal Al-Imam from the Tunisian side.

The final twinning contract between the two municipalities should be signed next October.

"This agreement aims to promote the cultural heritage of the two municipalities and to cooperate in the fields of culture, sports and tourism," expressed Uysal in his statement to Anadolu Agency.

"We will develop bilateral programs to support exchanges between the youth of the two cities in the aforementioned fields, and we emphasise the important role of enhancing tourism in the two municipalities, which have distinct elements as a tourist destination throughout the year," Uysal added.

For her part, Al-Imam confirmed to Anadolu Agency: "The communication with the municipality of Murad Pasha began some time ago, and today we have laid a foundation in supporting these relations and exchanging experiences between the two municipalities."

She added: "This twinning will have good results, especially for the youth of the two countries in the fields of culture, sports and tourism."

"We will strengthen our relations by signing the final agreement within the next two months," Al-Imam confirmed.