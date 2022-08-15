Egypt: electrical malfunction caused deadly church fire

An electrical malfunction caused the fire that broke out in the Abu Sifin Coptic church in Giza yesterday and led to the death of 41 people and the injury of 14 others, the Egyptian Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said.

Abdel Ghaffar told reporters during a visit to the Imbaba General Hospital where most of the people injured in the fire were receiving treatment that the fire broke out at 9am.

According to the minister, prior to the fire, there was a power cut during which an electricity generator was operating, however when the power returned, the generator exploded.

He added that suffocation from smoke was the main cause of death and injury, especially among the elderly and children.

