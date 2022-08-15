Latest News
Saudi Aramco achieves record profits
Sudan: 52 dead in floods, torrential rain
Hamas denies contact with Saudi Arabia for release of detainees
Turkiye still in a deficit in the second half of 2022
Egypt: electrical malfunction caused deadly church fire
Israel worst country for road safety, report reveals
Official: UNRWA suffers from $100m financial deficit
Sudan: Round table conference proposes forming interim government
Oman, US discuss ways to reach political solution in Yemen
UNICEF says almost 50% of displaced people in Yemen are children
Tunisia: country's first woman astronaut to take part in 2024 space mission
Over 20,000 people cross the English Channel so far this year, despite Rwanda deal
PA: lack of international deterrence encourages Israeli crimes
US envoy: Washington to return to nuclear deal if Iran does
Palestinian youth 'executed' at home in occupied Jerusalem
