Germany's Scholz rejects word 'apartheid' to describe Middle East conflict

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, rejected the word apartheid to describe relations between Israel and the Palestinian Territories after a meeting with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, Reuters reports.

"Naturally we have a different assessment with a view to Israeli politics, and I want to expressly say here that I do not espouse the use of the word apartheid and do not think it correctly describes the situation," said Scholz during a joint news conference with Abbas in Berlin on Tuesday.

