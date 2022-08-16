Portuguese / Spanish / English

Germany's Scholz rejects word 'apartheid' to describe Middle East conflict

August 16, 2022 at 8:01 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on June 24, 2022 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on June 24, 2022 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]
German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, rejected the word apartheid to describe relations between Israel and the Palestinian Territories after a meeting with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, Reuters reports.

"Naturally we have a different assessment with a view to Israeli politics, and I want to expressly say here that I do not espouse the use of the word apartheid and do not think it correctly describes the situation," said Scholz during a joint news conference with Abbas in Berlin on Tuesday.

