Sudan flash floods kill 75 people

The Sudanese Civil Defence Council announced, on Tuesday, the death of 75 people, the injury of 30 others, and the complete or partial collapse of thousands of homes, as a result of flooding triggered by torrential rains, Anadolu News Agency reported.

According to the Council, torrential rains have caused the total collapse of 12,551 houses, partial collapse of 20,275 houses, 33 facilities, 39 stores, 1,470 agricultural acres, 321 farms, 45 orchards and the death of 117 livestock.

Meanwhile, a member of the ruling Sovereignty Council, Taher Abu Bakr Hajar, arrived in the Gezira state on a two-day visit to inspect the cities and villages affected by the torrential rains.

A statement issued by the Sovereignty Council said Hajar was accompanied by the Minister of Urban Development, Roads and Bridges, Abdullah Yahya Ahmed, and representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health and Civil Defence.

On Sunday, the United Nations announced that about 136,000 Sudanese people have been affected in various regions of the country by heavy rains and torrential rains since last June.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, and the country faces severe flooding every year.

