EU: No justification for stopping support for partner Palestinian institutions

The European Union representative to the Palestinian territories, SvenÂ Kuhn von Burgsdorff, said that the support provided by the EU toÂ partner Palestinian institutions that wereÂ raided and closedÂ byÂ Israeli authorities yesterday will not stop.

During a solidarity visit by a number of European diplomats to theÂ headquarters of the Al-Haq Foundation in Ramallah, the visitorsÂ denounced the closure of the institutions' headquarters along with sixÂ other human rights and civil institutions, and the seizure of some ofÂ these organisations' possessions.

Burgsdorff said that there is no reason for not continuing toÂ cooperate with those organisations despite Israel's allegations. "WeÂ express our solidarity with our partners, which we have beensupporting for many, many years," he said.

Israel has labelled these civil society groups as "terrorist organisations" but the EU diplomat stressed that Israel's allegations regarding theÂ targeted Palestinian groups' "misuse of funds" or links between themÂ and "terrorist organisations" have not been substantiated.

He also praised the professionalism and efficiency of theseÂ institutions' employees.

The European Union Delegation to the Palestinians yesterday reiterated the EU and its Member States' solidarity with the Palestinian civil society organisations that have been raided and closed by Israel. "The EU will continue to stand by international law and support CSOs that have a role to play in promoting international law, human rights, and democratic values," it wrote on Twitter.