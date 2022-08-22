Tensions between Egypt, Israel: Army Radio says 

Egyptian-Israeli relations have witnessed tensions in recent months, Palestinian news website Safa reported, citing Israel's Army Radio.

Tensions rose nearly two months ago when Israeli fighter jets intercepted an unarmed Egyptian drone that had crossed the Egyptian border with Israel by mistake.

Cairo also expressed its discontent after the emergence of Israeli media reports suggesting the existence of an unmarked mass grave near Jerusalem containing the remains of Egyptian soldiers who died in the 1967 War. The radio station added that Israel is seeking to search for the Egyptian soldiers' burial site and return their remains to Cairo.

It noted that Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid contacted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in an effort to ease tension, promising to do everything necessary to find the mass grave.

For years, Cairo has mediated between Israel and the Palestinians. Most recently it mediated the ceasefire between Palestinian resistance factions and Israel bringing an end to three days of ISraeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip which killed 49 Palestinians, including 17 children.

