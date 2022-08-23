17 European countries: We will continue to support Palestinian NGOs closed by Israel

The ambassadors of 17 European countries confirmed that they will continue to support the Palestinian NGOs that were shut down by the Israeli occupation authorities in Ramallah and Al-Bireh last week.

After their meeting yesterday at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassadors made clear their insistence on supporting these institutions was based on the lack of evidence to confirm Israel's claims that they support terrorism.

Israel's Reshet radio station reported that tensions prevailed during the meeting, and the ambassadors rejected all of Israel's allegations.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the CIA had not found any ties between these Palestinian institutions and terrorism.

READ: US 'concerned' over Israel raids on Palestinian NGOs, admitting lack of evidence for terror claims

On 18 August occupation forces stormed the offices of seven Palestinian NGOs, ranskaced them and confiscated their computer equipment and paperwork, they then welded their doors shut, declaring the organisations closed.

The NGOs are Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al-Haq rights group, the Union of Palestinian Women Committees (UPWC), the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), the Bisan Centre for Research and Development, the Palestine chapter of the Geneva-based Defence for Children International and the Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC). The closures were met with widespread local, Arab and international condemnation.