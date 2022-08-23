FM: We will only accept a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry yesterday condemns Israel's continuous pursuit of its colonial endeavours in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, after Israel's defence minister said the two-state solution was an "illusion".

"Those who, in a clear left-wing position, consider 'two states for two peoples' as a solution are living in an illusion, and those who, in a radical right-wing position, think of a state without Arabs in the West Bank, are living in a greater illusion," Israel Hayoum quoted Defence Minister Benny Gantz as saying on Kan Reshet Bet radio yesterday.

In other statements, Gantz insisted that Jerusalem is Israel's unified capital, denying claims that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved of a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem.

Commenting on Gantz's statements, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the Palestinian people reject any alternative solutions or entities to the state of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

