PA condemns Israel MK's threat to kill wounded Palestinian prisoner

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates yesterday condemned right-wing Israeli MK Itmar Ben-Gvir's threat to kill a wounded Palestinian prisoner and his family.

In a statement, the ministry said that Ben-Gvir's threat against Nour Eddin Jarbou and his family "is part of the open Israeli war on the Palestinians and their presence in occupied East Jerusalem and Area C in general."

Head of the Palestinian Detainees' Committee, Qadri Abu Bakr, revealed yesterday that Ben-Gvir had called Jarbou's family and threatened to kill them and their son.

According to Abu Bakr, Ben-Gvir told the family that he will not allow Nour Eddin to live and that he and his far-right supporters are going to get to him in hospital where he is being treated after being injured by the Israeli army, and kill him.

They will then take "revenge" against his family, he added, according to Abu Bakr, who said the threats would be taken seriously.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nour Eddin Jarbou was arrested by Israeli occupation forces in April at his home in Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

During the arrest, he was hit by several bullets, including one in the spine that paralysed him. He is married and has an 18-month-old daughter.