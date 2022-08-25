Hamas: Tribal wars could erupt if leader's shooters are released without trial

Hamas yesterday condemned the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s release of people who attempted to assassinate its senior leader in the West Bank.

Member of Hamas' Political Bureau, Hussam Badran, said in a statement that the PA's failure to prosecute the "criminals" who attempted to assassinate senior Hamas leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Nasser Al-Shaer last month "has dangerous consequences."

He added: "The PA's failure to prosecute the criminals proves that it is evading its pledge – to enforce the law and hold the criminals accountable."

Badran continued: "After more than a month without prosecuting any of the criminals, we call for the PA to take up its responsibility without delay, arrest the people involved in the assassination attempt and punish them."

He warned that "the PA's failure to punish the criminals may lead to family clashes that would lead to chaos and dissolution of the social fabric of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank."

A number of gunmen opened fire at Al-Shaer at close range on 22 July and he was rushed to the hospital after seven bullets penetrated his legs and one of them crushed his knee.

The attack on Al-Shaer is believed to have been carried out by the PA after his success in mediating an end of the tensions between Fatah and Hamas supporters among the students of Al-Najah University last month, Quds Press reported.

The attempt to assassinate Al-Shaer is the peak of ongoing violations