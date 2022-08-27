UN calls for release of all arbitrarily detained persons

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Friday called for the release of all arbitrarily detained persons in a Libyan village near Sirte.

In a series of tweets, the UN mission shared: "UNSMIL is following closely reports of restrictions on freedom of movement of civilians as part of security operations in Qasr Bouhadi, near Sirte."

Meanwhile, it said it: "Has received worrying reports that these restrictions are preventing access by civilians to hospitals, schools, shops, and other essential facilities. UNSMIL calls for the restoration of freedom of movement by civilians so that they can access essential services."

The mission concluded its tweets: "The Mission also calls for the release of all arbitrarily detained individuals and stresses the imperative to conduct any security operations in full respect of the rights and freedoms of the population."

On Thursday, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed: "We are watching with concern the developments in Libya, including the mobilisation of forces, the threats of resorting to force for political aims."

Libya is currently at a political impasse after the expired parliament withdrew confidence from Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibeh's Government of National Unity in Tripoli and voted in March to install a new government led by Fathi Bashagha.

Dbeibeh refuses to quit unless new elections are held so that he can transfer power to an elected government.