Saudi Red Crescent helps seven Saudi detainees in Guantanamo to communicate with their families

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) said Sunday it had organised video calls between seven Saudi detainees in Guantanamo Bay and their families during the month of August 2022.

The SRCA explained in a statement, that the initiative was a humanitarian step to help restore family links, adding that the detainees were able to make video calls with their families in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, through which 50 relatives of the detainees were able to communicate.

The US has detained over 800 people in the infamous military prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba since its establishment following the 11 September 2001 attacks.

To this day, nearly 39 people are still detained in Guantanamo Bay, whose ages range between 37 and 71 years old.

