Hamas: Palestinian prisoners' hunger strike prove Israeli aggression

A member of Hamas' political bureau said yesterday in a press statement that hunger strikes by Palestinians in Israeli prisons indicate the Israeli prison administration's lack of response to prisoners' just demands.

Zaher Jabarin, who heads Hamas' Office of Martyrs, Wounded and Prisoners, said the prisoners' battle was that of all Palestinians, and that it will not remain within the prison walls but will be fought by Palestinians everywhere.

He stressed that Hamas is "working with all entities and mediators" to curb Israeli aggression and stop the attack on prisoners.

As many as 1,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel will start a mass hunger strike tomorrow in protest at the occupation state's violence and repressive policies which deprive them of their most basic rights. The announcement of the protest was made yesterday by the Supreme National Emergency Committee of the National Captive Movement.

