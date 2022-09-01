Egypt: Sinai man and sons still 'disappeared' after six years

The family of Egyptian citizen Sayed Ahmad Salem, 63, have marked six years since his enforced disappearance along with four of his sons, Insan for Media has reported.

On this year's International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearance on 30 August, the family pointed out that Egyptian army and police forces raided their home in the neighbourhood of Nakhel in the centre of the Sinai Peninsula on 7 November 2016, and kidnapped Salem along with his sons Ahmed, 34; Mohammad, 28; and Badr, 26. His son Yasser was kidnapped in February 2018 in a repeat of the 2016 raid on the family home.

Since then, the family has not received any information about Salem and his four sons. Their whereabouts remain unknown, as does their state of health and the conditions in which they are being held. Several appeals have been made to the authorities, said Insan for Media, but to no avail.