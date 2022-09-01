Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt: Sinai man and sons still 'disappeared' after six years

September 1, 2022 at 11:13 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
A file photo dated September 3, 2012 shows a Bedouin armed man posing for a photo at Sinai desert in Arish, Egypt. [ Mohammed Elshamy - Anadolu Agency ]
A file photo dated September 3, 2012 shows a Bedouin armed man posing for a photo at Sinai desert in Arish, Egypt. [ Mohammed Elshamy - Anadolu Agency ]
 September 1, 2022 at 11:13 am

The family of Egyptian citizen Sayed Ahmad Salem, 63, have marked six years since his enforced disappearance along with four of his sons, Insan for Media has reported.

On this year's International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearance on 30 August, the family pointed out that Egyptian army and police forces raided their home in the neighbourhood of Nakhel in the centre of the Sinai Peninsula on 7 November 2016, and kidnapped Salem along with his sons Ahmed, 34; Mohammad, 28; and Badr, 26. His son Yasser was kidnapped in February 2018 in a repeat of the 2016 raid on the family home.

READ: Egypt: MP slams discrimination against Muslim women wearing hijab

Since then, the family has not received any information about Salem and his four sons. Their whereabouts remain unknown, as does their state of health and the conditions in which they are being held. Several appeals have been made to the authorities, said Insan for Media, but to no avail.

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments