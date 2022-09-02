Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli settlers destroy water pipes in Bethlehem 

September 2, 2022 at 4:13 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces can be seen confiscating water pipes in the Jordan Valley [Ma'an News Agency]
Israeli forces can be seen confiscating water pipes in the Jordan Valley, 6 July 2018 [Ma'an News Agency]
 September 2, 2022 at 4:13 pm

Israeli settlers yesterday destroyed water pipes in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

A village council member, Ahmed Ghazal, told Safa Press Agency that settlers cut the water pipes network in Wadi Abyan area. As a result, the water supply was cut off to a number of houses in the village.

In another incident in Bethlehem, Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle in the Aqba Hasna area.

Kisan and Khalayel al-Louz are subject to frequent violations by Israeli soldiers and illegal settlers; the violations include demolishing homes and structures, uprooting lands, and annexing the lands so that Israel can build and expand its illegal colonies.

