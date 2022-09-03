Gaza honours 581 Qur'an reciters

A Gaza-based Palestinian NGO, Dar Al Quran Al Kareem Wa Sunnah, on Thursday honoured 581 people who recited the Holy Qur'an from memory.

All men, women and children who recited the Holy Qur'an in six to ten-hour sessions last week were honoured at a large party.

The "Elite of Reciters" was the party's slogan, attended by thousands of guests, including government officials, leaders of the different Palestinian factions and NGO representatives.

Bilal Imad, who heads Dar Al Quran Al Kareem Wa Sunnah, which organised the unique event, expressed: "Today, we are honouring 581 reciters of the Book of Allah from all the governorates of the Gaza Strip."

Head of the Board of Trustees of Dar Al Quran Al Kareem Wa Sunnah, Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Jamal, hailed the event.

Al-Jamal, a Palestinian MP, said: "The people of Gaza are living the blessing of the Holy Qur'an."

Dar Al Quran Al Kareem Wa Sunnah was established in 1992 to serve the Holy Qur'an and those who study and memorise it.