Palestine prisoner dies in unclear circumstances inside Israeli jail

A 40-year-old Palestinian prisoner has died in an Israeli hospital in yet unclear circumstances, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) announced on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the PPS said that Mousa Abu Mahameed, from the Bethlehem village of Beit Tamar, died this morning at Asaf Harofeh hospital in Israel.

It said Mahameed, whose family says had neurological problems before going to prison, was detained two months ago while he was in occupied Jerusalem for not holding an entry permit.

Reports confirm that he was admitted to the hospital one month ago after an unexplained deterioration in his health.

According to the PPS, his family was not aware of the deterioration of his health condition until recently.

The PPS said medical negligence practised by the Israel Prison Service against Palestinian detainees and prisoners was the cause of Mahameed's death and held the Israeli government responsible for the death.

