US B-52 bombers fly over Gulf amid tensions with Iran

The US Air Force yesterday flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Gulf, passing through Israeli airspace, amid tensions with Iran.

Israeli media reported that the American bombers entered Israeli airspace on their way to the Arabian Gulf, escorted by Israel's F-16i fighter jets.

This comes a few days after Iranian naval forces seized two US sea drones in the Red Sea on Friday and released them later in the day.

"Threats to the U.S. and our partners will not go unanswered," Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, the top US Air Force officer in the Middle East, said in a statement that appeared on the US Air Forces Central official website, which reported on the B-52s' "Bomber Task Force Mission across the US Central Command area of responsibility."

"Missions like this … showcase our ability to combine forces to deter and, if necessary, defeat our adversaries," Grynkewich added.

