Egypt: delegation withdraws from Arab League foreign minister meeting

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his delegation withdrew from the opening meeting of the 158th session of the Arab League's Council of Arab Foreign Ministers this week when his Libyan counterpart, Najla Al-Mangoush, assumed the presidency of the session.

The withdrawal was an expression of Egypt's reservations about the assumption of the presidency by a representative of the outgoing Libyan government headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

The agenda for the meeting included the Palestinian cause and the Arab-Israeli conflict, support for the budget of the State of Palestine, and a report on Arab water security. The latter covered details of Israel's theft of water in the occupied Palestinian territories and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

READ: Arab League committee calls for action against Israeli measures in Jerusalem