Gantz: PA must to take action against Palestinian resistance

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has demanded the Palestinian Authority (PA) be stricter against the armed Palestinian resistance in occupied West Bank.

"We demand from the Palestinian Authority not only to speak against terrorism but to act against it," Gantz said following a briefing at the PA Military Intelligence headquarters.

"The weapons in the streets and the lack of governance first of all harm the Palestinian residents and the Palestinian Authority itself," he added.

He continued: "I conveyed this message again today to the authority's leadership. We will not allow armed men who seek to murder Israelis to roam the territory. We will pursue and stop them in villages, cities, roads and wherever necessary."

Gantz continued: "At the same time, we will continue to strengthen the moderate elements and allow the majority who are not involved in terrorism [to have] a good livelihood and a daily routine."

This came following an upsurge in the resistance's actions against Israeli occupation targets, including the military and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank.