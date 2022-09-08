Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gantz: PA must to take action against Palestinian resistance

September 8, 2022 at 8:35 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Benny Gantz, Israeli Defense Minister and leader of the National Unity Party political alliance, speaks during a political rally in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on September 6, 2022 [Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
 September 8, 2022 at 8:35 am

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has demanded the Palestinian Authority (PA) be stricter against the armed Palestinian resistance in occupied West Bank.

"We demand from the Palestinian Authority not only to speak against terrorism but to act against it," Gantz said following a briefing at the PA Military Intelligence headquarters.

"The weapons in the streets and the lack of governance first of all harm the Palestinian residents and the Palestinian Authority itself," he added.

He continued: "I conveyed this message again today to the authority's leadership. We will not allow armed men who seek to murder Israelis to roam the territory. We will pursue and stop them in villages, cities, roads and wherever necessary."

Gantz continued: "At the same time, we will continue to strengthen the moderate elements and allow the majority who are not involved in terrorism [to have] a good livelihood and a daily routine."

This came following an upsurge in the resistance's actions against Israeli occupation targets, including the military and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank.

