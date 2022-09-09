Israel settlers attack Palestine homes, vehicles south of Nablus

Israeli extremist settlers yesterday attacked Palestinian houses and vehicles south of the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that a group of extremist settlers attacked the homes of Palestinian citizens in the village of Burin, near the road to the Yitzhar settlement, threw stones at them and smashed their vehicles.

The settlers assaulted four young Palestinian men with pepper spray, the Palestinains were transferring to Rafidia Hospital for treatment as a result of the attack.

Israeli occupation forces arrived in the area to provide protection for the settlers and fired tear gas at the Palestinians who tried to confront the settlers' attack.

Settlers also attacked Palestinian vehicles in the town of Tel, southwest of Nablus, damaging them.