Israel PM holds security meeting on 'volatile' West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid yesterday held a meeting to assess the security situation in the occupied Palestinian territories in an effort to stop it from further deterioration, his office said in a statement reported by local media.

"Israel will act strictly and without any room for bargaining, against those who try to attack it," Lapid said, according to the statement.

Meanwhile the Hebrew Channel 12 reported that during the session, "all participants blamed Palestinian [Authority] President Mahmoud Abbas for the deteriorating situation in the West Bank" adding that estimates indicate that the situation could remain "volatile".

The meeting came in the wake of a series of Palestinian attacks against Israeli targets.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said: "We will increase activity against terrorism in the West Bank, and everywhere – our message to our enemies and to the world is simple, wherever there is unaddressed terrorism, we will deal with it."

READ: Gantz: PA must to take action against Palestinian resistance