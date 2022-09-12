Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel settlers chase Palestinian shepherds in Jordan Valley

September 12, 2022 at 8:40 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Bedouin shepherds herd a flock of sheep near the Palestinian village of Fasayil in the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank near the border with Jordan, on July 15, 2021 [Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli settlers yesterday chased Palestinian shepherds as their livestock was grazing east of Khallet Makhoul, in the northern valleys of the occupied West Bank.

A human rights activist in the Jordan Valley, Aref Daraghmeh, said: "Settlers from the settlement outposts, accompanied by wild dogs, chased Palestinian shepherds while grazing their livestock in the pastures scattered east of Makhoul in the Jordan Valley."

Under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, settlers often prevent Palestinian farmers' livestock from grazing in the open pastures in the northern Jordan Valley. They force the shepherds to leave their fields, which makes limits grazing pastures.

